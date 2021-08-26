President Kovind Lauds Uttar Pradesh For Measures Taken To Strengthen Education As Per NEP

The progress made by Uttar Pradesh is a result of the state government’s dedicated and intensive efforts to improve the education sector in Uttar Pradesh, said the President while addressing the ninth convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

The president, who arrived at Lucknow on Thursday, lauded the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government led by CM Adiyanath for working with a development-oriented approach for welfare of people and bringing in rule of law in the state.

“During my visit to Uttar Pradesh, I got a chance to know more about the various efforts being made as per the New Education Policy in UP to better the education system in the state. The steps being taken are commendable,” said President Kovind.

The President also laid the foundation stone of Savitribai Phule Womens’ Hostel during the programme in presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind said that our aim of achieving excellence in the field of modern science and technology, drawing inspiration from cultural and ethical values, will be accomplished only when all students and teachers work with full devotion. He said that during his visit to UP, he got a chance to know closely about the efforts being made in the field of education in the state.

“As education is the most effective means to establish social justice and for personal growth of an individual, it is important to strengthen this sector for any place to progress," he said.

“The efforts of the UP government to enhance the education in the state are ‘exemplary’. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Governor, the Chief Minister as well as his team,” he said.

Furthermore, President Ram Nath Kovind said that today I feel proud to lay the foundation stone of Savitribai Phule Womens’ Hostel. He said that the revolutionary steps taken by Savitribai Phule 175 years ago towards the education of daughters are bearing fruits today.

“Our daughters made the entire country proud at the Olympics. They proved that if given an opportunity, they will leave behind the sons,” added Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that the performance of the country’s daughters in the Tokyo Olympics has instilled a sense of pride in the entire country.

“Our daughters are excelling in every field,” he said. He reiterated that when given equal opportunities, our daughters will come off with flying colours.

“The fact that the number of daughters is more than the sons among the promising medal winners in the convocation shows that the state is moving towards growth and development,” he said.

“The success of daughters is fulfilling Baba Saheb’s dream of providing equal opportunities to all,” said Kovind.

