President Kovind, Vice-president Naidu, PM Modi Extend Wishes to People on Valmiki Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders extended greetings to people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Saturday. President Kovind greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, saying through his work, he presented the ideals of social harmony, justice and goodwill.

His life and teachings will continue to be a source of inspiration for us, Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi. Vice President Naidu said, "My humble tributes to the Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki on his Jayanti today. He composed the great epic Ramayana and enlightened us about the divine life journey of Lord Rama. The poet-saint's philosophical teachings are eternally relevant." Prime Minister Modi extended best wishes to people on Valmiki Jayanti and said Maharishi Valmiki's ideal ideas based on social harmony, equality and justice will always inspire countrymen.

BJP President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people on Valmiki Jayanti. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary, saying his life gave the message of victory of good over evil.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also greeted people on Valmiki Jayanti.