President Rule in Maharashtra if No Govt in Place by November 7, Says BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

The BJP and Shiv Sena have been locked in a protracted battle in the state for over a week now, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanding the chief minister’s post.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not in place by November 7 in the state, Finance Minister and senior BJP

leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday.

The minister's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.

Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that the new Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Sena. If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra, he said. Raut said that there are no talks yet between BJP, Shiv Sena on government formation.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have been locked in a protracted battle in the state for over a week now, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanding the chief minister’s post after an impressive performance in the elections, which saw a dip in the BJP’s share. The BJP, on the other hand, denied that such a decision was taken but expressed confidence that the government would be formed in alliance with the Sena.

