Presidential Election 2022: Dos and Don’ts for MPs and MLAs While Electing India’s Next President

Who will succeed Ram Nath Kovind as the next President of India? The answer to that question will be decided on July 18 when elected MPs and MLAs across India vote in Presidential Elections 2022 and will be known to the country on July 21 when the votes are counted. The presidential polls 2022 schedule was announced by the Election Commission on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Here’s a look at the dos and don’ts that must be followed by elected representative while voting in presidential elections:

The President of India is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for the Presidential Election The Election Commission will give elected MPs and MLAs a pen, using which they will have to give a preference. No other pen will be accepted Elections will be held in the Legislative Assemblies and in the Parliament House MPs and MLAs can also cast their votes from other locations provided they give prior information and take approval 10 days in advance No political party can issue a whip during voting for presidential elections Covid-19 protocol, including wearing face masks and social distancing, has to be followed Use of plastic material is prohibited during the election process

