Presidential Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Droupadi Murmu Holds Edge Over Yashwant Sinha as MPs, MLAs Set to Vote Today to Elect New President

Presidential Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already Read More
Earthen lamps were lit and yajnas organised at various places of worship across Odisha on Sunday as BJP workers and people from tribal communities prayed for the victory of NDA’s presidential poll candidate Droupadi Murmu, a resident of the state’s Mayurbhanj district. Polling for the country’s top constitutional post will be held on July 18. Members of the Santhal community, to which Murmu belongs, paid obeisance to deities Marangburu, Aera and Jaherayo in Mayurbhanj.
Supporters of the saffron party, along with Sangh Parivar karyakartas, chanted mantras and invoked Lord Jagannath, seeking his blessing for the daughter of Odisha, who is pitted against joint opposition candidate and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Babulu Murmu, the nayeke (priest) of Bada Putuka’ jaher (place of worship) in Mayurbhanj, said, Scores of people offered prayers for the grand success of Murmu during the day. Similar congregations were also witnessed at over 3,000 jaher in the district. There was no festival as such. But the congregation of people at various places of worship in Mayurbhanj made it look like people were observing some local festival. Everyone is hopeful that Lord Marangburu will ensure the victory of Droupadi Murmu, Rameswar Tudu of Juluku Jaher said.
As the ruling NDA held a mock voting drill on Sunday ahead of the Presidential poll on Monday, one surprise participant was LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan, though he says he is no longer part of the grouping.
Chirag Paswan on Sunday too insisted that he was not part of the National Democratic Alliance and would only decide political tie-ups when the next elections approach.
Coming out of the meeting, he said that his party had decided to support Draupadi Murmu, a woman from the most deprived section of society (Schedule Tribes) who was contesting for the country’s top post, for which elections will be held on Monday, and the meeting was called for explain the voting process.
Asked why he was still a part of the NDA, he said attending one meeting did not make him a part of the alliance
He said that his party was engaged in strengthening its organisation and public outreach, and will decide on electoral alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls close to that time. He asserted that of today, he is not with the NDA, or the UPA or the Mahagatbandhan.
Numbers may tell a straight story but there is symbolism at play in the contest between BJP-led NDA’s Droupadi Murmu and the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha on Monday, as more than 4,000 MPs and MLAs vote to elect the next President of India. Counting and results are scheduled for July 21.
So far, Murmu looks set for an easy victory – she needs over 50 per cent votes — as several non-NDA parties, too, have pledged support to her, primarily for her tribal identity. If elected, she will be the 15th President of India, and the first tribal person to hold the post – a largely ceremonial role in India’s parliamentary system. READ MORE
All arrangements have been made to enable Haryana MLAs to cast their vote in the Presidential polls on Monday, officials said. In the 90-member Assembly, 89 MLAs will cast their vote in the Vidhan Sabha complex while Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls and was subsequently expelled from all party positions, will cast his vote in the Parliament House.
The counting of votes will be held in the Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25. While Droupadi Murmu is the NDA’s candidate, Yashwant Sinha is the opposition’s pick for the poll to be held on Monday.
“All arrangements are complete. Voting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm,” Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretary R K Nandal said. He said in the 90-member Assembly, the vote value of each of the MLAs is 112, which pegs the cumulative value at 10,080.
The vote value of an MLA is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census. For the MPs, the value of their vote was reduced to 700 from 708 due to the absence of the legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
Five out of the total 11 Congress legislators in Goa, who were earlier shifted to Chennai by the party, returned to the state on Sunday – on the eve of the Presidential elections. The five MLAs were moved to the southern state on Friday evening, after the proceedings of the Goa Legislative Assembly got over for the day. The monsoon session of the Assembly has begun on July 11.
The Congress had taken the step of shifting the MLAs in the wake of the recent turmoil in the state unit of the party, where it had averted a split in its legislative wing. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said, “The group of five MLAs has returned to the state and they will be participating in the Presidential elections scheduled on Monday.” He said the Congress has spoken to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RFP), who will be supporting Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s joint candidate in the presidential elections. The GFP and RGP have one MLA each, while the AAP has two legislators in the state. When contacted, Deputy Leader of Opposition Sankalp Amonkar, who was amongst the five MLAs that had left the state, said that they are back in Goa. “I am sure, all the eleven MLAs of Congress will vote for Yashwant Sinha,” he stated. The race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan is between National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Sinha. Six other Congress MLAs in Goa – former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delialah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Aleixo Sequeira and Rajesh Faldesai – were not part of the group that went to Chennai. Last Sunday, the Congress had removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, accusing him and Kamat of conspiring against the party and “hobnobbing with the BJP” to engineer a split in the the party’s state legislative wing. This Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi cracked the whip and removed Kamat as permanent invitee to the all-powerful Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations.
The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25. With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.
The system of secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
The value of vote of an MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram. Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister and a BJP leader, the opposition camp had approached Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a former governor of West Bengal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to contest the poll.
After their refusal to be part of the electoral battle, Sinha, then the Trinamool Congress vice president, was named as the Opposition’s candidate.The election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.
In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.
This is the reason why electronic voting machines are not used in this as well as vice presidential, Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls. The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to Election Commission’s directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of vote of each MLA and MP.
Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.