President's Rule in Maharashtra is Modi Govt's Planned Move, Says Jogendra Kawade

Aurangabad: People's Republican Party (PRP) chief and MLC Jogendra Kawade on Thursday alleged that imposition of the President's rule in Maharashtra was a "planned move" of the Modi government.

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The BJP, which won maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House, declined to stake the claim to form government, as its alliance partner Shiv Sena (56) refused to lend support. The third largest party NCP (54), too, couldn't muster the requisite numbers. Its ally Congress has 44 members.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are currently in talks over formation of government in the state. "Imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra is a planned move of the central government," Kawade said during a press meet here.

"Shiv Sena's move of snapping ties with the BJP is a courageous one...We are now expecting a stable government in the state from the new alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress," he added.

"These parties are currently holding talks on the common minimum programme (CMP). Keeping the controversial issues aside, foundation of this new government should be laid. The newly-formed government should give immediate relief to farmers whose crops were lost due to untimely rains," Kawade said.

