Pressure Tactic, Strategic Reasons: Rivals React to AAP's Solo Battle in Delhi
It was the AAP's theory that an alliance with the Congress will help in defeating the BJP in the general elections, Congress general secretary PC Chacko said.
Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: After the Aam Aadami Party declared its candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Congress, that turned down the proposal for a tie-up speculated, said there could be “strategic reasons" behind the announcement. On the other hand, the BJP termed it as a “pressure tactic” adopted by AAP to force the grand old party to form an alliance.
It was the AAP's theory that an alliance with the Congress will help in defeating the BJP in the general elections, but now they have declared candidates on six seats in Delhi, Congress general secretary and the party's in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko said.
"If that theory has vanished now. There could be strategic reasons to announce candidates in Delhi while talking about the need for an alliance with the Congress to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls," he told PTI.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party will retain all the seven parliamentary seats in the city it won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, no matter whether AAP contests the upcoming polls alone or by entering into an alliance with the Congress.
While announcing the names of party candidates in the six seats, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai, however, hinted that a window was still open for forging an alliance as the party believed that there should be single opposition candidate against the BJP in every seat for the upcoming polls.
Rai claimed that the AAP took the decision to declare its candidates after it was communicated, first by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and then by the party's Delhi president Sheila Dikshit that they do not want an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
