Preventing Construction of Ram Temple is Open Lynching of Democracy & Secularism, Says RSS’ Indresh Kumar

Bhopal: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Indresh Kumar has said that not allowing Ram temple to be built was an open “mob lynching of democracy and secularism”.

Speaking to reporters at an event of the Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch in Bhopal on Wednesday, Kumar said mob lynching had to do with five or six types of conspiracies.

One of them, he said, was the attack on religious tolerance. “About 130 crore people of the country are respectful towards Mecca-Medina, Vatican, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Swarna Mandir. At the same time, sentiments of crores of people lie with the Ram Janmabhoomi, but the Chief Justice of India has delayed the matter and the public are making fun of it,” he said.

“Not doing justice in this matter is a blatant and open mob lynching of secularism and democracy,” the senior RSS leader said.

Regarding cow slaughter, he said several other animals were also butchered, but there was a unique faith towards cows. He went on to claim that the 1857 war against the British was also a result of a revolution against cow slaughter and cow fat. “Had these emotions were non-existent, we would still have been slaves of the British,” he added.

“There was no RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in those times… Hence, when you dishonour this public sentiment, you tend to disrespect the 1857 revolution and also disrespect the lakhs of sacrifices made for the nation,” Kumar said.

Even as he condemned killings in the name of cow slaughter, the RSS functionary said certain sentiments can’t be hurt either. While calling for a law to punish the accused in all kinds of lynching incidents, Kumar said cases of political killings in West Bengal and Kerala, “anti-national tukde tukde” slogans in universities and massacre and displacement of pandits in Kashmir should all be looked into.

Regarding Articles 370 and 35A, he said that while the first one was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir temporarily, the latter was present since the beginning and there was a conception that if these articles were removed, the nation would see a partition.

“The 5-10% mandate favouring abolition of these articles has gradually risen and it rose sharply after our government came to power with a resolve to remove them… Since (the suicide attack in) Pulwama and (Balakot) air strike, the mandate has reached 65-70% and these are the people who believe that such divisive and separatist provisions need to go.

“When over 129 crore people can live under one flag, one Constitution, one Prime Minister and one President, what could be the issue for the 40-50 lakh people (in Kashmir) to not do the same… One wonders that when the whole nation is open for the 35-40 lakh Kashmiris, why not Kashmir be open for 129 crore citizens.”

Hailing the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament on Tuesday, Kumar said marriage was an unbreakable contract that came into force before the Allah and remained that way till the end. “Breaking this contract is a non-excusable offence,” he added.

The visiting RSS office-bearer said 28 cases of triple talaq were pending with the courts and petitioners were threatened and lured with money by extremist elements, but the women stood their ground and that was commendable.