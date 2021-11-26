Previous Govts Tackled Farmer Issues with Lathi, We Discussed Every Problem, Says Agri Minister Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it had discussed “each and every issue" with farmers. Asked to comment on the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, he said unlike the Modi-led Centre, previous governments had used force to tackle farmer issues.

Tomar was in Bhopal on Friday to take part in the BJP state executive meeting. On the sidelines of the event, he said, “Previous governments used lathi to tackle such issues, but we discussed each and every issue of farm laws with the farmers."

Tomar said the Centre had extensive dialogue with the farmers (on farm laws). The minister was at the forefront during talks with the farmers over the three farm laws, against which farmers had protested for over a year.

Sources said the repeal of the farm laws also came up for discussions during the state executive meeting in Bhopal.

Addressing the meet, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said the party would be moving towards “Mission 2023" with an aim of increasing the vote share by 10 per cent. He spoke of the contributions of leaders like Kushabhau Thackrey, Vijaya Raje Scindia and others in strengthening the party base in MP.

The party has discussed the ‘Mission 2023’ plan for the assembly election and, as part of the plan, booth vistaraks will be dispatched at mandal and district levels in the next few weeks to reach out to the public. Moreover, the party will continue with the training of cadre in the first two weeks of December.

Besides, a political resolution was also adopted in the meeting highlighting the fight against Covid-19, vaccination, Swachh Bharat awards won by cities in MP. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tomar, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and others attended the meet, which took place physically after a gap of two years.

BJP wishes to end reservation: Kamal Nath

Accusing the BJP of “conspiring" to end caste-based reservation, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said BJP leaders first offered statements of ending reservation and later retracted their remarks under public pressure. The BJP was trying to mislead the youth and the scheduled caste community, and wanted to end reservation, he said during an event organised by the party’s SC cell in Bhopal.

