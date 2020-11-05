Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal depends on the Governor’s report in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution.

In an exclusive interview to Network 18’s Political Editor Amitabh Sinha at Bankura in West Bengal, Shah said, “The demand of state BJP workers for President’s Rule from their point of view is logical. Law and order has completely collapsed in Bengal. But it all depends on the Governor’s report and after going through the (principles of) Indian Constitution. One cannot casually make a comment on such an issue this way.”

When asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sudden showering of sops for ‘Matua’ and tribal communities, Shah said the Trinamool Congress supremo need not be worried if she has done adequate welfare work. Shah is scheduled to have lunch with members of a Matua family on Friday in North 24-Parganas district.

“If she has done so many welfare work for them, why is she worried now? But it is good that she is doing something for the communities. Anyway, she will be out soon and has only five to six months (referring to the Assembly elections in the state in 2021) left in hand and we welcome her welfare initiatives.”

Shah said that for the last 70 years, people belonging to the Matua community are awaiting for justice. "Their problem is not about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but ‘citizenship’. The BJP respects their demand and we are committed to provide them justice and it will happen soon.”

Regarding BJP’s projection of a chief ministerial candidate in the state, Shah said the no decision has been taken on the matter. “Our party president will decide on it,” he added.

Shah claimed that more than 100 BJP workers were killed in Bengal in recent times and he will appeal to the Election Commission (EC) to take adequate steps to ensure a free and fair poll in the state.

“The more we are tortured by the ruling party (TMC) here, the more our workers will bounce back. We are going to form the government in Bengal with a two-third majority. People are waiting for the election to bring an end to the TMC regime as soon as possible. The way an elderly tribal lady wiped my face today with a towel (following lunch at one Bhibishan Hansda’s residence) and the affection of a little girl towards me clearly shows people’s love and mood towards the BJP. I am touched. This is a big thing for me. I don’t want to link it with politics but in politics, people’s mood is a big factor and here the mood is clear,” he added.

On recent arrests of Al-Qaeda members from Murshidabad districts and infiltration from Bangladesh, Shah said, “Yes, it is a matter of concern but we are keeping a close watch on it. But unfortunately we are not getting any support from the West Bengal administration and police. For vote bank politics, the government gives shelter to these people.”

When asked whether he felt any anti-incumbency factor in Bihar election, he said, “There is no anti-incumbency factor in Bihar. I could not go to Bihar because of COVID-19 and its after effects. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to form the government in Bihar with full majority.”

In the context of any possible Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre (many of the ministers are in-charge of multiple portfolios), Shah said, “You have asked a very good question. But have you dialled a wrong number as only our Prime Minister can give an answer to this query.”