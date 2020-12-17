Prices of LPG Cylinder Increased Twice in Last 13 Days Under BJP Regime: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over rising prices of LPG in the state, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the ruling party had nothing to do with problems of the common man as the rates of LPG cylinders increased twice over last 13 days. Stating that the law and order situation in the state was beyond the control of the BJP government, he said that it due to the wrong policies by the BJP that the public was facing problems.

"The price of gas cylinders has been increased for the second time in 13 days under BJP rule. It has become difficult for people to live with the government's ‘back-breaking’ inflation. If the government cannot decrease the prices then at least they should not increase the prices. The government should take back the increased price of gas in public interest," the SP chief said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The people in power have openly been supporting illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh. The police administration and the government are sitting silently, taking their share just three times. In Bidhne area of Kanpur, a relative of a leader from the ruling party is doing illegal mining on the land of the village society. The leader of a Hindu Vahini has been caught mixing cow dung straw and harmful oil to make fake spices in Hathras. Animal fat, bones, feet and hooves have been found in a fake country ghee factory in Agra. Why has the Chief Minister not yet imposed NSA on those who spew poison of adulteration in people's lives?" he asked.

Further attacking the government for backing crime in the state, Akhilesh said that leaders of the Opposition were being killed in the open but the police have not been taking necessary actions. "The truth is that crime and criminal power is being backed by those in power. Opposition leaders are being killed openly. Samajwadi Party leader Shri Rambhuvan Yadav has been killed in Sonbhadra. In Bakver, when a former BJP minister Amarjeet Singh got the news of the extortion by the police in his area, he was forced to go to the police officers to make a complaint about it. In Agra, miscreants robbed 57 lakh rupees by taking bank personnel hostage in broad daylight. Such incidents are getting common in the state but the BJP government and the police are sitting blindfolded," the former CM claimed.

"The truth is that in the society, whether there is an act of hatred or of adulteration, any illegal business, only BJP leaders are found guilty everywhere. The soldiers on the border and the farmers in Delhi are martyred, but the Chief Minister is taking interest in defaming the farmers. The BJP government has surpassed even the British in oppression," he further alleged.

He also hit out at the BJP government for "avoiding the Opposition" by not holding the winter session of the Parliament this year. The government has said the winter session of the Parliament will not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will be appropriate to convene the budget session in January next year.

"The BJP government is avoiding facing the farmers and the Opposition by avoiding the winter session of the Lok Sabha by using COVID-19 as an excuse. The sessions of the Lok Sabha and the (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly should be convened immediately to discuss farm laws, privatisation, unemployment, price rise and law and order issues in Uttar Pradesh, women's security and the stalled work of development," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)