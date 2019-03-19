Priests Should Decide Ram Mandir Issue, Not Duplicate Hindus Like BJP Leaders: KCR

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), in a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the issue of Ram Janmaboomi should be decided by Hindu priests and not by politicians.Speaking at a public gathering in Nizamabad, he said, “BJP state president K Laxman has asked my stand on Ram Janmabhoomi. I want to ask whether your party is a political party or a communal party? Tell me your stand first. I will do then.”The Telangana chief minister also stated that the birthplaces of mythological figures like Ram, Ravan, Krishna and others should be decided by priests and it was not the duty of political parties and politicians.Taking potshots at BJP, KCR said, “We are real Hindus. BJP leaders are duplicate Hindus. They are using Hindutva for politics but we are for spirituality. Hindutva teaches to respect all communities and not to hate.”KCR also alleged that some BJP groups were criticising him in social media for speaking the truth.Regarding TRS candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, KCR said that they are going to announce the names on 21st of this month.Once again raising the pitch on ‘federal front’, he said that the proposed front will address the key issues left behind by successive governments.KCR alleged that the BJP and Congress governments at the Centre ignored the welfare and development of people. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are using social media to blame each other even as the successive governments failed to deliver and ignored welfare for 70 years. With my disclosure of agenda for federal front of regional parties, some pseudo national leaders are afraid,” he said.Referring to Modi and Gandhi trading barbs against each other regularly, KCR said that the people should now think of an alternative at the Centre and one leader like him has to attempt to forge an alliance of regional parties.