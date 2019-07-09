Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prime Minister Modi asks BJP MPs to Embark on 150-km Long 'Padayatra' on Gandhi Birth Anniversary

The prime Minister also suggested that these padayatras can be conducted between October 2 and January 30, the death anniversary of Gandhi. "It is for the party to decide on the timing," the minister said.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs to embark on a 150-km-long 'padayatra' in their constituencies between October 2 and 31 period, to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Tuesday.

Addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak.

"Modi told MPs that everyone should carry out a 150-km-long padayatra in their constituencies during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

The prime Minister also suggested that these padayatras can be conducted between October 2 and January 30, the death anniversary of Gandhi. "It is for the party to decide on the timing," the minister said.

Sharing details of the proposed programme, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the prime minister underlined that these padayatras should focus on villages and reaching out to public.

"Modiji told MPs that 150 groups should be formed in each constituency which will cover 150 kms and the party MPs will be part of these groups. The idea is to reach out to public and seek their feedback on the government's work and their expectations from us," he said.

Meghwal said Modi underlined that Gandhi and villages will be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts with the people.

Modi also suggested that plantation of trees, cleanliness and other issues related to village can also become part of the planned marches, Meghwal said.

He further said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the budget and talked about key features of it.

