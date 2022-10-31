Prime Minister Modi to Visit Disaster-struck Morbi in Gujarat Tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Gujarat on a three-day visit, will visit Morbi tomorrow, the Gujarat CM’s office announced.

The CMO announced that the PM will visit the city on Tuesday, November 1. Tragedy struck Morbi on Sunday evening when a newly renovated suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed, killing 134 people.

The bridge, which had been opened on October 26, reportedly collapsed after it was overcrowded by a surge of tourists. The century-old bridge had been under renovation for over six months and was a major tourist attraction in the area.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day trip to Gujarat starting Sunday, where Assembly elections will soon be announced. Speaking at the Unity Day Parade in Kevadia on Monday, the PM condoled the disaster and professed regret at not being there.

“I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” he said.

The Prime Minister had, on Sunday, announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the incident.

Expressing sadness after the incident on Sunday night, Modi, in a tweet had said he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials. “Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided,” he said.

