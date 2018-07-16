English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Attacks Mamata, Says Nothing Can be Achieved in Bengal Without Approval of 'Syndicate'
The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Midnapore on Monday. (TV grab)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore on Monday is what is being seen as the start of the BJP's campaign in the east for the general elections next year.
The BJP won just two seats out of 42 in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state. As it looks east to compensate for any losses in the North and Western India where it had already peaked in 2014, the party is laying special emphasis to bolster its performance in Odisha and West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"My government is your government, it is government of farmers. Our government working to double farmer income by 2022," PM Modi said while addressing the rally.
He further said "from providing quality seeds to creating marketing opportunities, our govt worked for farmers; important to have proper warehouses to save produce."
The BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress in the recent Assembly by-elections and local body polls in Bengal. Thought the ruling party has managed to secure a substantive lead over its opponents in elections held since Mamata Banerjee's victory for second term in office.
"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.
According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.
West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
(with PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The BJP won just two seats out of 42 in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state. As it looks east to compensate for any losses in the North and Western India where it had already peaked in 2014, the party is laying special emphasis to bolster its performance in Odisha and West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"My government is your government, it is government of farmers. Our government working to double farmer income by 2022," PM Modi said while addressing the rally.
He further said "from providing quality seeds to creating marketing opportunities, our govt worked for farmers; important to have proper warehouses to save produce."
The BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress in the recent Assembly by-elections and local body polls in Bengal. Thought the ruling party has managed to secure a substantive lead over its opponents in elections held since Mamata Banerjee's victory for second term in office.
"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.
According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.
West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
(with PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England