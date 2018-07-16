PM Modi Attacks Mamata, Says Nothing Can be Achieved in Bengal Without Approval of 'Syndicate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore on Monday is what is being seen as the start of the BJP's campaign in the east for the general elections next year.The BJP won just two seats out of 42 in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state. As it looks east to compensate for any losses in the North and Western India where it had already peaked in 2014, the party is laying special emphasis to bolster its performance in Odisha and West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls."My government is your government, it is government of farmers. Our government working to double farmer income by 2022," PM Modi said while addressing the rally.He further said "from providing quality seeds to creating marketing opportunities, our govt worked for farmers; important to have proper warehouses to save produce."The BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress in the recent Assembly by-elections and local body polls in Bengal. Thought the ruling party has managed to secure a substantive lead over its opponents in elections held since Mamata Banerjee's victory for second term in office."The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said."We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.(with PTI inputs)