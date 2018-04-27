English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi 'Treating' Judiciary in Same Way as He Treats AAP Govt: Kejriwal
Kejriwal has previously accused the Centre of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "treating judiciary" in the same way as he "treats" the AAP government, a day after the Centre turned down a Supreme Court collegium proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the apex court.
"PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted, apparently referring to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre over a host of issues, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats.
Kejriwal has previously accused the Centre of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.
Speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of the AAP government in Delhi in February, he said the Delhi government was struggling to get approval for its policies from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, an appointee of the central government.
On Thursday, the central government returned to the Supreme Court collegium its recommendation to elevate Uttrakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the apex court, asked it to reconsider the proposal.
Along with Justice Joseph, the collegium had proposed senior advocate Indu Malhotra's name for elevation. Her name was accepted and she was administered the oath as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday
