'Prince' Rahul Gandhi Like a 'Key-operated Horse', Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is like a "key-operated horse" that runs on the inputs given by his advisers, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday.He was reacting to Gandhi's temple visits during campaigning in Madhya Pradesh which goes to polls on November 28.The ongoing poll campaign has seen the Congress projecting Gandhi as a 'Shiv bhakt' with the party chief offering prayers at several temples, including the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain."Rahul is the prince of the Congress who acts according to his advisers. So, the Congress president bows before an idol and wears janeu (sacred thread worn by Hindus) as told by his advisers. He is like a key-operated horse that runs on inputs (keying)," the BJP national general secretary said.Speaking about MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joining the Congress, Vijayvargiya said that a person's relative had the right to join any party.Sanjay Singh Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh, Saturday joined the Congress."Who is Sanjay Singh Masani? What is the news in his joining the Congress?" Vijayvargiya asked.