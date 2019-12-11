Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Principles of RSS Can't become India's Constitution': UP Congress to Hold Protest Against Citizenship Bill

On Tuesday, Congress workers along with UPCC chief staged protest against CAB at Gandhi Park in Hazratganj area of Lucknnow and had burnt the copies of the Bill.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
'Principles of RSS Can't become India's Constitution': UP Congress to Hold Protest Against Citizenship Bill
Representative image.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress will hold state-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday night. Ajay Kumar Lallu, UP chief of the grand old party, will lead the protests in Lucknow.

On Tuesday, Congress workers along with UPCC chief staged protest against CAB at Gandhi Park in Hazratganj area of Lucknnow and had burnt the copies of the Bill.

“The principles of the RSS cannot become the Constitution of this country. The BJP wants to divide the country. The freedom of this country was achieved after a lot of struggle by the people of India,” Lallu said.

It was a dream of Baba Saheb and Mahatama Gandhi to give equal rights to all the citizens of the country and Article 14 has given this right, Lallu said.

UP Congress chief Lallu had had said the party would hold protests at regional headquarters. “The Congress will stage protest from road to Parliament and even at State Assembly against the CAB. The PM had promised Sabha Sath Sabka Vikas, is this what he really promised for? Is the BJP’s policy will now work according to the agenda of RSS? We stand by our Constitution and we will protest it.”Lallu said.

In a sharp attack on the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said "India's tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion" was confirmed as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the bill and termed it as an attempt to ‘ethically cleanse’ northeast.

The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today with the speculation being rife that the Shiv Sena, Congress’ Maharashtra ally, may stage a walk out in protest of the bill.

