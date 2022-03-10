Priol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Priol seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Govind Shepu Gaude (BJP), Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar (MGP), Nonu Chandrakant Naik (AAP), Digvijay Madhu Velingkar (NCP), Sandeep Nigalye (IND), Dinesh Zalmi (INC), Vishvesh Naik (RGP), Dattaram Tukaram Shetkar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 87.73%, which is -3.52% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Govind Gaude of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.20 Priol (Puranjol) (प्रियोल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Priol is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 30,802 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,049 were male and 15,753 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Priol in 2022 is: 1,047 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,568 eligible electors, of which 14,570 were male,14,998 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,595 eligible electors, of which 13,833 were male, 13,762 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Priol in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Govind Gaude of IND won in this seat defeating Pandurang Alias Deepak Madhav Dhavalikar of MAG by a margin of 4,686 which was 17.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 56.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar of MAG emerged victorious in this seat beating Govind Gaude of IND by a margin of 2,100 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MAG had a vote share of 49.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20 Priol Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Priol are: Govind Shepu Gaude (BJP), Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar (MGP), Nonu Chandrakant Naik (AAP), Digvijay Madhu Velingkar (NCP), Sandeep Nigalye (IND), Dinesh Zalmi (INC), Vishvesh Naik (RGP), Dattaram Tukaram Shetkar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.25%, while it was 89.62% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Priol went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.20 Priol Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 42 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.20 Priol comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Candola, 2. Orgao, 3. Savoi-Verem, 4. Boma, 5. Priol and 6. Querim in Ponda Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Priol constituency, which are: Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Marcaim, Ponda, Valpoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Priol is approximately 71 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Priol is: 15°28’38.3"N 73°59’35.5"E.

