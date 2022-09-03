Priorities of Soren Govt Misplaced? Back-to-back Crimes Raise Concerns Over Law and Order in Jharkhand

After last week’s shocking incident, where a minor girl was allegedly set ablaze in Jharkhand’s Dumka district and then succumbed to her injuries, disturbing visuals are coming in from the same place of a 14-year-old girl being raped and hanged to death on Friday.

Police have arrested a man, identified as Armaan Ansari, and booked him under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Critics of the Hemant Soren-led government have accused the JMM-led alliance of misplacing its priorities by ignoring the “change in tribal demography”, while indicating that police should look into the “involvement” of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) or “any Bangladeshi organisation”.

Case of misplaced priorities?

Many are saying a case of misplaced priorities is clearly visible with regard to the Soren government. Dumka MLA Basant Soren, who is also Hemant Soren’s brother, is spending time at a luxurious Raipur resort despite reports of heinous crimes are coming in from his constituency.

Asked about the response of the state government with regard to the latest incident concerning a minor, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha appears to have no idea about the incident and was unable not even gather any information about the incident that is now being debated on primetime television.

Dumka’s police in-charge is even dodging calls from the media to avoid questions about the two back-to-back incidents. The BJP, meanwhile, is attacking the ruling alliance from all fronts.

A former chief minister, Babulal Marandi, in a tweet asked the state government as to how many tribal girls will have to be victims to such crimes in Jharkhand. Another former CM, who is also the BJP national vice-president, Raghuvar Das has asked for an investigation into whether there is any involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) or any “Bangladeshi organisation”.

He also indirectly accused the state government of “promoting the PFI’s agenda” in Jharkhand, which is leading to a change in the tribal state’s demography.

‘Changing’ tribal demography

Incidents of “Love Jihad”, religious conversion, rape, murder and abduction are rampant in Jharkhand. But, Hemant Soren is entangled in a looming political crisis that threatens his leadership. The bigger question is how important it is right now to stem the concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

In the first case in Dumka, a man, identified as Shahrukh Hussain, set fire to a minor girl who later succumbed to burn injuries.

In another case in Garhwa, a man, identified as Shahzad Ansari, allegedly posed as a man by the name of Ravindra and married a Hindu girl. When it was revealed that he was not who he claimed to be, she was allegedly threatened, assaulted and almost left to die.

In Simdega, a man, identified as Mohammad Naeem Mian, allegedly wed a Hindu girl telling her that his name was Sandeep Singh. There are allegations of him raping her younger sister as well.

An alleged rape of a tribal girl was also reported from Narkopi, Ranchi.

In another case in Lohardaga, a man, identified as Rabani Ansari, allegedly kept a minor girl at a rented accommodation in Ranchi and was having a love affair with her. He allegedly posed as Sajan Oraon when he met the girl and when she found out his real name, the man allegedly pushed her into a well and pelted her with stones with an intent to kill her.

