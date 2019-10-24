Prithla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पृथला): Nayan Pal Yadav Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

85. Prithla (पृथला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,91,676 eligible electors, of which 1,03,700 were male, 87,971 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 807 service voters had also registered to vote.

Prithla Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 30844 44.71% Nayan Pal Rawat LEADING INC 21648 31.38% Raghubir Tewatia BJP 11452 16.60% Sohan Pal BSP 2860 4.15% Surender LKSK(P) 671 0.97% Kalyan Sharma INLD 392 0.57% Narender Singh IND 388 0.56% Rajesh NOTA 333 0.48% Nota IND 187 0.27% Joginder Singh IND 169 0.24% Surender Kumar IND 46 0.07% Kali Charan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,469 eligible electors, of which 91,041 were male, 75,428 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 807 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,35,348.

Prithla has an elector sex ratio of 848.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Tek Chand Sharma of BSP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1179 votes which was 0.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 27.54% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Raghubir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3155 votes which was 3.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.66% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 85. Prithla Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.96%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 73.85 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.13%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 210 polling stations in 85. Prithla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 158.

Extent: 85. Prithla constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: KC Ballabgarh, PCs Chhainsa, Mohna, Jawan, Atali, Dayalpur, Panehra Khurd and Shahjahanpur of Chhainsa KC of Ballabgarh Tehsil; PCs Alawalpur, Katesra, Chhaprola, Prithla, Dudola, Asaoti, mandkol, Baghola and Janauli of Palwal-II KC of Palwal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Prithla is: 28.2717 77.3604.

