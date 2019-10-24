Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South Election Results 2019: Prithviraj Chavan of Congress Leads
Live election result status of Prithviraj Chavan Karad South Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Prithviraj Chavan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan was the 17th chief minister of Maharashtra. In the 2019 state assembly elections, he is seeking a re-election from Karad (South) constituency. The 73-year old politician, won the seat by a margin more than 16000 votes in the last elections. He has formerly served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He was also the general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee and in-charge of many state including Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz