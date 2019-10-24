Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South Election Results 2019: Prithviraj Chavan of Congress Leads

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan was the 17th chief minister of Maharashtra. In the 2019 state assembly elections, he is seeking a re-election from Karad (South) constituency. The 73-year old politician, won the seat by a margin more than 16000 votes in the last elections. He has formerly served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He was also the general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee and in-charge of many state including Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

