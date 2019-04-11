LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Asks Politicians to Learn From Mother Sonia's Devotion to Rae Bareli

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said the meaning of politics is public service and dedication and every politician should be thankful to the people of the country.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
File photo of Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday every politician should learn devotion to the people of Rae Bareli from her mother Sonia Gandhi, who filed her nomination papers from the Lok Sabha constituency.

"Every candidate, every politician, should learn from my mother's devotion to the people of Rae Bareli. The meaning of politics is public service and dedication. Whoever gets this opportunity should be thankful to the people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also attached the photograph of Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination papers in Rae Bareli before the returning office.
