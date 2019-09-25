Priyanka Attacks UP Govt Over Rampur Gang-rape, Says It Has Failed to Curb Crimes Against Women

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi once again hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the recent case of gang-rape reported from Rampur.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a News18 report about the gang-rape and said, "Even if I have to say it daily, I will keep saying it. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed in curbing crimes against women. The UP BJP government tops in fudging the figures of crimes against women, shielding criminals and threatening the complainants.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rampur Arun Kumar Singh said that the woman complained that she was raped by two boys from her village on September 12 who had shot a video of the incident. The victim's family got to know of the incident when the video went viral.

"A complaint has been filed and FIR has been registered under sections 376D, 506, 325 (SC/ST Act), 367 (IT Act) of the IPC and medical examination of the women was conducted. Efforts are on for nabbing the culprits and they will be arrested soon," the SP said.

Earlier on Wedesday, the AICC general secretary also alleged that the BJP in UP had limited the issue of farmers' interests to only advertisements and billboards.

“The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. And they are also being insulted,” she wrote.

Priyanka has attacked the UP government over its handling of the state's law and order situation on several occasions. In the past, she also went on to say that the state government was busy hiding secrets even as crime rate was unabated.

