1-MIN READ

Priyanka Calls for Rethink on B Ed Entrance Exam Amid Rapid Spread of Covid-19

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk, Priyanka said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

"B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post. "The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.

