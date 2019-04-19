English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Congress After Party Reinstates Men Who Allegedly Harassed Her
She went incommunicado after the tweet and no party colleague could get through to her for over 24 hours. Her usually busy Twitter account also remained inactive till the time she changed her bio to remove the Congress links.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party on Thursday night, a day after going public with her resentment against the high command for reinstating members who had harassed her during a visit to Mathura a few months ago.
News18 had reported earlier on Thursday that Chaturvedi was considering breaking all ties with the party. On Friday morning, an upset Chaturvedi removed 'AICC Spokesperson' from her Twitter profile. She has also resigned from the primary membership of the party.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Chaturvedi had lambasted the Congress and said that “lumpen goons" get preference over those who had "given their sweat and blood" to the party. She has alleged that the party men had misbehaved with her and also issued rape threats to her.
“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate (sic),” she wrote.
She went incommunicado after the tweet and no party colleague could get through to her for over 24 hours. Her usually busy Twitter account also remained inactive till the time she changed her bio to remove the Congress links.
According to sources, the UP Congress workers had misbehaved with her and heckled her when she was addressing a press conference on the Rafale deal in Mathura. The leaders were reportedly miffed with her over the possibility that she was seeking a ticket from the area.
The Congress had initially removed them but recently, because of the elections and the need for local support, they were taken back, after leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, in charge of the campaign in west UP, gave the move a go ahead. It was said that the men had expressed regret about their behaviour.
Sources said that before her tweet against the Congress, her appeal to the Gandhis also did not work and she feels she was not given the respect she deserved.
There is also unconfirmed speculation that she in touch with the BJP. Some party leaders said she has held a grudge ever since she was overlooked for a ticket from Mumbai.
Some within the party also say it’s wrong of Chaturvedi to say she wasn’t given respect. They told News18.com, “She is a relatively new entrant to the party and in a short time she has risen to become one of the most high profile and respected faces within the party.”
