English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Doesn't Know Meaning of 'Chowkidar', Says Uma Bharti
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also the in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, took a swipe at the BJP leaders, saying these 'chowkidars' (watchmen) were only working for the rich and not bothered about the poor.
File picture of Union Minister Uma Bharti.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Newly-appointed BJP vice-president Uma Bharti on Sunday hit out Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the latter's remarks that 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the saffron party were working only for the rich people.
Bharti said Vadra did not know the meaning of 'chowkidar', saying that watchmen work in villages for the security of the poor.
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Vadra, who is also the incharge of east Uttar Pradesh, took a swipe at the BJP leaders, saying these "chowkidars" (watchmen) were only working for the rich and not bothered about the poor.
Launching the BJP's campaign in Muzaffarnagar constituency, Bharti appealed to the people to support sitting MP Sanjeev Balyan.
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "vikas purush", Bharti expressed confidence that Modi would return as the prime minister with a thumping majority.
Bharti, who represents Jhansi, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the general election.
The BJP leader expressed her wish to go on an 18-month-long pilgrimage on foot along the shores of the Ganga to educate the people in cleaning the river.
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will be up against Balyan as the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The Congress has decided to not field any candidate in seven seats, including Muzaffarnagar.
Muzaffarnagar will go to polls on April 11, the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Bharti said Vadra did not know the meaning of 'chowkidar', saying that watchmen work in villages for the security of the poor.
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Vadra, who is also the incharge of east Uttar Pradesh, took a swipe at the BJP leaders, saying these "chowkidars" (watchmen) were only working for the rich and not bothered about the poor.
Launching the BJP's campaign in Muzaffarnagar constituency, Bharti appealed to the people to support sitting MP Sanjeev Balyan.
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "vikas purush", Bharti expressed confidence that Modi would return as the prime minister with a thumping majority.
Bharti, who represents Jhansi, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the general election.
The BJP leader expressed her wish to go on an 18-month-long pilgrimage on foot along the shores of the Ganga to educate the people in cleaning the river.
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will be up against Balyan as the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The Congress has decided to not field any candidate in seven seats, including Muzaffarnagar.
Muzaffarnagar will go to polls on April 11, the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Surreal Feeling People of All Ages Accepted My Work, Says Gajraj Rao
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says 'Features Don't Change'
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results