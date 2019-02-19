English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Effect? Priyadarshini Scindia Campaigning in Guna Sets off Buzz on Her Political Plunge
Though she was seen seeking votes for her husband, several party leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region have pitched for the candidature of Priyadarshini in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Though she was seen seeking votes for her husband, several party leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region have pitched for the candidature of Priyadarshini in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Loading...
Bhopal: With husband Jyotiraditya Scindia working on the Congress poll campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia began a nine-day public campaign on Monday in Guna, the parliamentary constituency of her husband, fuelling speculation of her taking a possible political plunge in the forthcoming general elections.
There has been a strong buzz that Scindia could pave the way for his wife Priyadarshini’s political debut in 2019, and with her campaigning in his constituency, it seems a likely possibility.
On day one, Priyadarshini Raje met women workers at the booth level in Shivpuri. She visited the sports complex and played badminton and table tennis with kids. She is also expected to meet women workers at the block level.
“Maharaj (Scindia) aapke hain, aur aapke rahenge (Maharaj belongs to you and would always remain yours). No one in the country could replace him as a candidate. He has been working for you in all these years. He (Scindia) has so much energy he could represent both Gwalior and Guna parliamentary seats,” Priyadarshini told the party workers.
Though she was seen seeking votes for her husband, several party leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region have pitched for the candidature of Priyadarshini in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Besides, Priyadarshini contesting from Guna, there is a strong buzz that Scindia could move to Gwalior as the Lok Sabha candidate this time.
Guna, a traditional Congress bastion, was once represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father Madhav Rao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia.
In the years gone by, Priyadarshini has campaigned for her husband during Lok Sabha polls.
There has been a strong buzz that Scindia could pave the way for his wife Priyadarshini’s political debut in 2019, and with her campaigning in his constituency, it seems a likely possibility.
On day one, Priyadarshini Raje met women workers at the booth level in Shivpuri. She visited the sports complex and played badminton and table tennis with kids. She is also expected to meet women workers at the block level.
“Maharaj (Scindia) aapke hain, aur aapke rahenge (Maharaj belongs to you and would always remain yours). No one in the country could replace him as a candidate. He has been working for you in all these years. He (Scindia) has so much energy he could represent both Gwalior and Guna parliamentary seats,” Priyadarshini told the party workers.
Though she was seen seeking votes for her husband, several party leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region have pitched for the candidature of Priyadarshini in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Besides, Priyadarshini contesting from Guna, there is a strong buzz that Scindia could move to Gwalior as the Lok Sabha candidate this time.
Guna, a traditional Congress bastion, was once represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father Madhav Rao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia.
In the years gone by, Priyadarshini has campaigned for her husband during Lok Sabha polls.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
- Covering Imran Khan's Picture in India Regrettable: PCB
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results