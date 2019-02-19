Priyanka Effect? Priyadarshini Scindia Campaigning in Guna Sets off Buzz on Her Political Plunge

With husband Jyotiraditya Scindia working on the Congress poll campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia began a nine-day public campaign on Monday in Guna, the parliamentary constituency of her husband, fuelling speculation of her taking a possible political plunge in the forthcoming general elections.There has been a strong buzz that Scindia could pave the way for his wife Priyadarshini’s political debut in 2019, and with her campaigning in his constituency, it seems a likely possibility.On day one, Priyadarshini Raje met women workers at the booth level in Shivpuri. She visited the sports complex and played badminton and table tennis with kids. She is also expected to meet women workers at the block level.“Maharaj (Scindia) aapke hain, aur aapke rahenge (Maharaj belongs to you and would always remain yours). No one in the country could replace him as a candidate. He has been working for you in all these years. He (Scindia) has so much energy he could represent both Gwalior and Guna parliamentary seats,” Priyadarshini told the party workers.Though she was seen seeking votes for her husband, several party leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region have pitched for the candidature of Priyadarshini in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Besides, Priyadarshini contesting from Guna, there is a strong buzz that Scindia could move to Gwalior as the Lok Sabha candidate this time.Guna, a traditional Congress bastion, was once represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father Madhav Rao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia.In the years gone by, Priyadarshini has campaigned for her husband during Lok Sabha polls.