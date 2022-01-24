'Priyanka Effect,' Says Cong as BJP Highlights Women Leaders in UP Campaign

With the BJP taking to the streets with a team of women leaders, at least three of whom joined the saffron party in recent times, the Congress on Monday termed it Priyanka effect and a face-saving exercise for the government. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, along with a team of women leaders, including the latest entrants- Aparna Yadav, Aditi Singh and Priyanka Maurya- was on the campaign trail in the heart of the state capital on Sunday.

“The ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ slogan given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the manner in which she has been fighting for their cause has forced other political parties to realize that politics cannot be done without women. What we saw on the roads of Lucknow yesterday (Sunday) can clearly be termed Priyanka effect," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.