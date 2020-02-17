Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Following Sonia Footsteps Who Wept After Batla Encounter: BJP on Jamia Video

BJP went all out to hit at the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the role of police in the incident.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Following Sonia Footsteps Who Wept After Batla Encounter: BJP on Jamia Video
File photo of BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao.

New Delhi After the fresh footages from Jamia Millia Islamia library showing students purportedly carrying stones inside and blocking doors, the BJP went all out to hit at the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the role of police in the incident.

In a no hold barred attack on the Congress, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleged, "Constantly speaking in favour of those who endanger the security of the country has become the policy of Congress today."

He then added "Rahul Gandhi did not express any condolences to the soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama two days ago, but raised questions against the military forces. Priyanka Vadra also blamed the police without understanding the subject".

Referring to the purported video, Rao said the video is available with the Delhi police. "Some videos of Jamia University are running in the media, on which we say that Delhi Police has those videos. Stones are visible in the hands of the students, they are students or people from outside come to spread chaos. If these are students then why are the faces hidden?" the BJP MP asked.

While taking up observations of the Chief Justice of India on December 16 while hearing cases pertaining to Jamia and AMU, Rao asked, all those who are siding with the rioters must tell how can the police stand as mute spectators when rioters take the law into their hands?

"We strongly condemn the attempts by Congress to give political colour to the violent incidents that took place in and around Jamia University. It's their character to side with the forces that are inimical to the police and security forces of the country," Rao charged.

Making a political charge, Rao added, "The country knows how Sonia Gandhi wept uncontrollably at the sight of deaths of some Islamic terrorists but she chose not to have a word of sympathy for the police inspector who died in the same Batla House encounter. Priyanka Vadra is truly following on her footsteps."

The fresh purported footages from Jamia Millia Islamia library has brought the role of the students under question.​​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram