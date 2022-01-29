Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Authorities of Stopping Release of Congress Manifesto for Youths

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Prayagraj administration of stopping the release of her party's manifesto for youths while taking no action against BJPO leaders allegedly indulging in making hate speeches.

She also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration. "The BJP leaders campaigned with the crowd and talked hateful things.

The administration, however, did not take any action. But the Congress party was stopped from releasing its youth manifesto in Prayagraj today," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. "Under the pressure of the government, the Election Commission and administration are engaged in crushing democracy and the agenda of the youth. (Is it) fair? she asked in her tweet.

