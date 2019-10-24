Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Manipulation as Congress’ Gangoh Pick Loses in Final Rounds Despite Maintaining Lead

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the UP government for allegedly manipulating the counting of votes for bypolls in Gangoh assembly seat after the grand old party’s Noman Masood lost to BJP’s Kirat Singh by over 5,000 votes.

Masood was leading in the initial rounds but towards the end, he lost to Singh by a margin of 5,419 votes.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said: “The BJP is so arrogant that our candidate was sent out of the counting centre. The party’s minister wants to change the decision of the people. He called the DM five times to reduce the lead. This is an insult of democracy. The Congress will fight for this and we demand an inquiry into the matter by the Election Commission.”

Masood had complained that the media and counting agents were pushed out of the centre. “Why are there elections if it has to be done this way? Why don’t they declare BJP the winner without any election?”

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said: “The district administration stopped the counting after 27th round as the Congress candidate was leading. After this, media personnel and polling agents were sent away while a BJP leader was seen roaming on the campus.”

Of the 11 seats that went to bypolls, the BJP was leading on eight seats while Samajwadi Party was leading on three. Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress gave tough fight on some of the seats but failed to open their accounts.

