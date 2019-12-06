Priyanka Gandhi Arrives on a Two-day Visit to Lucknow Ahead of Mega Rally in Delhi

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for a two-day visit on Friday ahead of a mega rally scheduled for 14th December in Delhi.

Gandhi will meet the newly constituted UP Congress Committee at the state party headquarters in the capital.

After landing in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi headed to the house of former party leader Sheela Kaul. Gandhi will be staying at her house during the tenure of her visit in the state.

The Congress leader also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary and met party workers.

Gandhi is expected to hold meetings with the state party members to finalise the roadmap for the upcoming Congress rally. Priyanka Gandhi will also finalise the details of the rally and its publicity including the social media. Party workers have already started making arrangements for the rally including wall paintings, posters and hoardings.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi said, "Around 100 people from every assembly are expected to reach Delhi for the rally on December 14. UP Congress Committee officials are busy working hard for the rally with ‘nukkad sabhas’ being organised to inform people about the economic slowdown and farmers issues."

