Priyanka Asks UP Cong Leaders to Spend 20 Days in Their Constituencies as Part of Organisation Building

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting virtually with leaders of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Thursday. UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly instructed Congress leaders to stay in their respective constituencies for a minimum of 20 days every month in order to strengthen the organisation ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

Addressing the party officials, Priyanka said that the carrying out the process of organisation building is their primary responsibility. From January 3, 2021, the Congress leaders will be moving to their constituencies.

During the virtual meeting, the Congress leaders were assigned their responsibilities constituency wise. The AICC general secretary also held a meeting with the district-city president and directed to speed up the organisation strengthening campaign.

After taking over the reins of the Congress as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka Gandhi has been constantly trying to strengthen the party and introduced major changes in the organisation. However, in the elections, the party could not perform as expected.

In the preparations for the 2022 assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi has come up with a strategy to strengthen the organisation rapidly and increase the base of the party at the ground level.

On the one hand, under the leadership of state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party is adopting a strategy of sit-in demonstrations and protests on issues related to the people of the state.