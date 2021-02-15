Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP Government In Bijnor Mahapanchayat

The National General Secretary of the Congress party and the UP in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. Speaking at a kisan mahapanchayat in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Priyanka alleged that the government has money to spend on new aircraft for the Prime Minister, but they can’t clear the dues of sugarcane farmers.

Priyanka alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought two airplanes for his trips for Rs 16,000 crore, while sugarcane dues of each farmer would have been cleared with this amount. She said that the Prime Minister has money to roam around, but no money for the poor farmers.

Priyanka said that through new agricultural laws, the corporates will hoard and the farmers will not even get the minimum support price.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Priyanka said, "I have not come here to give a speech. I have come to talk to you. Sometimes I wonder why the public elected Narendra Modi twice. Maybe people were confident he would bring such policies that will increase prosperity, but nothing like this has happened. Have they increased the price of sugarcane? They have not increased the price. Sugarcane dues have not been paid. They have no money for farmers. The trust of the people has been broken.”

Priyanka repeatedly mentioned the new farm laws and the plight of sugarcane farmers in her address.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister regarding the new farm laws, Priyanka said, “Hoarding will increase with the agricultural law. The minimum support price will cease to exist. You will not be able to go to court either. Such a law has been made that no law will apply. This country is not blind, the entire nation is watching. The Prime Minister has handed over the country to his capitalist friends. You may wonder what such a government will do for you. The Prime Minister can go to America or China, but cannot go two kilometers away from his house (to talk to protesting farmers in Delhi)."