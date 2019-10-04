Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over Kashmir Lockdown, Says Innocent Children Impacted Most

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Modi government over alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two months, saying it has affected innocent children the most.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that children in Kashmir were away from schools and were disconnected from friends.

The about two months 'bandh' in Jammu & Kashmir has impacted innocent children the most, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Have you ever seen a government which talks about development but has kept children away from schools," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

What kind of message the BJP government is giving to the coming generation of Kashmir, she asked.

On August 5, the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

