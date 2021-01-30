Priyanka Gandhi Attacks MP Govt After Muncipal Staff Seen 'Dumping' Elderly in Indore, Calls for Action

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Madhya Pradesh government over the Indore incident where municipal workers were caught on camera ‘dumping’ elderly people on the outskirts of the city and called the incident as a blot on humanity.

“This incident is a scar on humanity. Government and administration should apologise to the victims. Not low rung employees but senior officials responsible for the action should be punished,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Two contractual employees of a night shelter were sacked but the IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal had claimed that they were removed for their bad behaviour.

Later CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan swung into action after the news leaked to the media and suspended IMC deputy commissioner Pratap Solanki on charges of dereliction in duty.

Congress continues to mount pressure on the BJP led government as MPCC chief Kamal Nath said the Indore incident had shamed the state across the country adding mere suspension of guilty staffers isn’t sufficient.

“Stringent action is required so that such incident could be averted in future,” Nath said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan besides ordering suspension of two staffers and an officer on Friday night had ordered Indore collector to ensure proper care of the elderly people.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood who had hit limelight while helping thousands of migrant labourers during Covid-19 lockdown released a video empathising with the homeless elderly people and wished to offer them shelter and arrange for their upkeep.

“Let’s set an example for those who dump their parents on streets,” Sood urged the Indore natives in a video.