Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt for 'Harassing' UP Farmers Over Power Bill Dues

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing farmers for recovering power bill arrears.

She also demanded compensation to the next of kin of a Badaun farmer who allegedly died of the harassment over recovery of power bill dues.

"The BJP government in UP has raised electricity rates and farmers are being harassed and put in jail over recovery of power bill dues. The incident involving Badaun farmer Brijlal ji is reprehensible," said Vadra in a tweet.

"His family should also get compensation and no farmer should be harassed," she added.

The Congress general secretary also attached a news report with her tweet that said a farmer of Badaun died after being put in jail for 11 days over recovery of power bill dues.

