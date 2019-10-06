Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt for 'Harassing' UP Farmers Over Power Bill Dues

Priyanka Gandhi also demanded compensation to the next of kin of a Badaun farmer who allegedly died of the harassment over recovery of power bill dues.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt for 'Harassing' UP Farmers Over Power Bill Dues
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing farmers for recovering power bill arrears.

She also demanded compensation to the next of kin of a Badaun farmer who allegedly died of the harassment over recovery of power bill dues.

"The BJP government in UP has raised electricity rates and farmers are being harassed and put in jail over recovery of power bill dues. The incident involving Badaun farmer Brijlal ji is reprehensible," said Vadra in a tweet.

"His family should also get compensation and no farmer should be harassed," she added.

The Congress general secretary also attached a news report with her tweet that said a farmer of Badaun died after being put in jail for 11 days over recovery of power bill dues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram