Priyanka Blames Govt's Economic Policies as PMC Bank Account Holders Bear Brunt of RBI Restrictions
The Congress general secretary posted on Twitter a video of a woman account holder crying a day after the RBI imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative bank.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government over operational restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, alleging that the Centre's economic policies are at fault but it's the hardworking people who are bearing the brunt.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary posted a video of a woman account holder of the bank crying a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative bank.
"These cries are of a woman account holder of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. People are upset because they are unable to withdraw their money from the bank due to a surprise order by the RBI," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
ये सिसकियाँ पंजाब & महाराष्ट्र सहकारी बैंक की खाताधारक एक महिला की हैं।आम लोग परेशान हैं क्योंकि वो RBI के एक औचक आदेश के चलते अपना पैसा बैंक से निकाल नहीं पा रहे। गलती सरकार की आर्थिक नीतियों की है। गलती शीर्ष अधिकारियों की है। लेकिन गाज निर्दोष और मेहनती लोगों पर गिर रही है। pic.twitter.com/4gqG0gQi1b— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 25 September 2019
"The government's economic policies are at fault. The fault lies with the top officials. But, the brunt of it is being borne by innocent and hardworking people," she added.
The RBI on Tuesday imposed operational restrictions on the PMC Bank, resulting in chaos outside its branches in Mumbai. As per the directions, withdrawals have been capped at Rs 1,000 per account and the bank is not allowed to make any fresh loans.
The bank has been barred from granting, renewing and loans and advances, making any investments, accepting fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI. These restrictions will be in force for a period of six months from the close of business of the bank on September 23.
