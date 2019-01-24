English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Priyanka's Demotion, Rahul's New Avatar': How Congress' Trump Card Has Created Flutter in UP
While the veteran politicians chose to sidestep the question of her electoral possibilities, the common man saw Priyanka Gandhi's entry as an exciting opportunity.
Illustration by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Lucknow: As Delhi and Lucknow remained abuzz with Priyanka Gandhi's political debut, Congress workers in Rae Bareli and Amethi were busy debating over the party's future course of action. Their thoughts, more or less, revolved around speculations of Priyanka directly entering the Lok Sabha battle from the two party stronghold.
While the veteran politicians chose to sidestep the question of her electoral possibilities, the common man saw the entry as an exciting opportunity.
"Priyanka Gandhi's entry will have a galvanising impact across UP. She along with Rahul Gandhi will swing the fortunes in the favour of the party," said party MLC Deepak Singh, adding that the possibility of her electoral candidature is strictly for the Congress to decide.
Meanwhile, at a road side tea stall, opposite Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute near Fursatganj, villagers are still updating themselves with the 'Priyanka equation'.
"She reminds me of Indira Gandhi; similar charm and way of connecting with people," said Rajjak Mohammad, who is in his 60s. Others present there, too, feel Priyanka will add a difference.
In Rae Bareli, as we joined discussions with district level leaders of Samajwadi Party and BJP, we sensed that Priyanka had become the centre of political dynamics. While the two parties emphasised that her entry would not make a difference, Congress workers said that she is the only leader who entered politics on public demand.
Shivam Mishra and Akhilesh Mahi, youth leaders of SP, claimed that Priyanka's entry would have "no special impact" on 2019 polls.
"Priyanka Gandhi can create a flutter but not impact polls. The strategy of one project and three elections is well understood by the people," said BJP's district spokesperson Santosh Gupta.
BJP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh claimed that with the latest move, Priyanka had actually been "demoted" in politics. "Earlier, all CMs and top leaders used to queue up to meet her. But now she will work as a general secretary incharge," he said.
Surprisingly, no where in the discussions did people raise a doubt on Rahul Gandhi's capability. It seems that the past debate of 'Priyanka vs Rahul' or 'Priyanka Lao Congress Bachao' has been shelved. Both Rae Bareli and Amethi, in its support or opposition to Rahul, is probably unanimous in accepting his new avatar as a politician.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While the veteran politicians chose to sidestep the question of her electoral possibilities, the common man saw the entry as an exciting opportunity.
"Priyanka Gandhi's entry will have a galvanising impact across UP. She along with Rahul Gandhi will swing the fortunes in the favour of the party," said party MLC Deepak Singh, adding that the possibility of her electoral candidature is strictly for the Congress to decide.
Meanwhile, at a road side tea stall, opposite Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute near Fursatganj, villagers are still updating themselves with the 'Priyanka equation'.
"She reminds me of Indira Gandhi; similar charm and way of connecting with people," said Rajjak Mohammad, who is in his 60s. Others present there, too, feel Priyanka will add a difference.
In Rae Bareli, as we joined discussions with district level leaders of Samajwadi Party and BJP, we sensed that Priyanka had become the centre of political dynamics. While the two parties emphasised that her entry would not make a difference, Congress workers said that she is the only leader who entered politics on public demand.
Shivam Mishra and Akhilesh Mahi, youth leaders of SP, claimed that Priyanka's entry would have "no special impact" on 2019 polls.
"Priyanka Gandhi can create a flutter but not impact polls. The strategy of one project and three elections is well understood by the people," said BJP's district spokesperson Santosh Gupta.
BJP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh claimed that with the latest move, Priyanka had actually been "demoted" in politics. "Earlier, all CMs and top leaders used to queue up to meet her. But now she will work as a general secretary incharge," he said.
Surprisingly, no where in the discussions did people raise a doubt on Rahul Gandhi's capability. It seems that the past debate of 'Priyanka vs Rahul' or 'Priyanka Lao Congress Bachao' has been shelved. Both Rae Bareli and Amethi, in its support or opposition to Rahul, is probably unanimous in accepting his new avatar as a politician.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results