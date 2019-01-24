'Priyanka's Demotion, Rahul's New Avatar': How Congress' Trump Card Has Created Flutter in UP

As Delhi and Lucknow remained abuzz with Priyanka Gandhi's political debut, Congress workers in Rae Bareli and Amethi were busy debating over the party's future course of action. Their thoughts, more or less, revolved around speculations of Priyanka directly entering the Lok Sabha battle from the two party stronghold.While the veteran politicians chose to sidestep the question of her electoral possibilities, the common man saw the entry as an exciting opportunity."Priyanka Gandhi's entry will have a galvanising impact across UP. She along with Rahul Gandhi will swing the fortunes in the favour of the party," said party MLC Deepak Singh, adding that the possibility of her electoral candidature is strictly for the Congress to decide.Meanwhile, at a road side tea stall, opposite Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute near Fursatganj, villagers are still updating themselves with the 'Priyanka equation'."She reminds me of Indira Gandhi; similar charm and way of connecting with people," said Rajjak Mohammad, who is in his 60s. Others present there, too, feel Priyanka will add a difference.In Rae Bareli, as we joined discussions with district level leaders of Samajwadi Party and BJP, we sensed that Priyanka had become the centre of political dynamics. While the two parties emphasised that her entry would not make a difference, Congress workers said that she is the only leader who entered politics on public demand.Shivam Mishra and Akhilesh Mahi, youth leaders of SP, claimed that Priyanka's entry would have "no special impact" on 2019 polls."Priyanka Gandhi can create a flutter but not impact polls. The strategy of one project and three elections is well understood by the people," said BJP's district spokesperson Santosh Gupta.BJP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh claimed that with the latest move, Priyanka had actually been "demoted" in politics. "Earlier, all CMs and top leaders used to queue up to meet her. But now she will work as a general secretary incharge," he said.Surprisingly, no where in the discussions did people raise a doubt on Rahul Gandhi's capability. It seems that the past debate of 'Priyanka vs Rahul' or 'Priyanka Lao Congress Bachao' has been shelved. Both Rae Bareli and Amethi, in its support or opposition to Rahul, is probably unanimous in accepting his new avatar as a politician.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.