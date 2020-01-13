Priyanka Gandhi Expected to Attend 3-day Training Programme for Congress Leaders in UP's Raebareli
The three-day training programme will commence from January 16 and will include sessions on the party’s ideology, its history and contribution to India’s growth.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (Image : PTI)
Lucknow: The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend a three-day training programme that is being organised for Congress leaders at Bhuemau Guest House in Raebareli. The three-day training programme will commence from January 16 and will include sessions on the party’s ideology, its history and contribution to India’s growth.
The Congress leaders will also be advised about how to lead their teams in their respective districts.
Sources in the party said that the Congress general secretary will be staying at the guest house during the workshop. “She will be meeting with party leaders from the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh on January 16, while party leaders from Western UP will meet Priyanka ji on January 17. The UPCC post holders and office bearers will meet Priyanka ji on the final day i.e. January 18. Feedback is expected to be taken from party workers from various parts of the state in this meeting.”
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi‘s birthday on January 12 was a low-key affair due to the tragic accident in Kannauj district of the state where more than 10 people were charred to death. The party leaders, who had geared up to celebrate the Congress general secretary’s birthday, were told to help the needy people instead.
UPCC chief and Congress MLA from Tamkhujiraj assembly constituency, Ajay Kumar Lallu, distributed blankets to the needy in a programme organised at Janpad Inter College in Raebareli to mark the birthday of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following this, the UPCC chief also went on to felicitate senior Congress workers at a programme organised at Gauriganj in Amethi.
