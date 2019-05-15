Priyanka Gandhi Fumes Over Attack on Raebareli MLA, Deputy CM Assures Magisterial Probe

: After the Tuesday attack on Congress MLA from Raebareli and Zila Panchayat Members, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi rushed to Raebareli to take stock of the situation. She has assured all possible help to the victims. Priyanka Gandhi also said that she won’t leave the matter and will seek legal opinion to file an FIR against district administration officials for their laxity.“I am with all the people of Raebareli and will not leave the matter like this. We will also seek legal opinion for filing FIR against district administration officials for their laxity and will even knock the doors of Election Commission if required. Never in history, such incident has happened and it should never happen again,” Priyanka told the media after meeting the injured.The Congress general secretary added “The Zila Panchayat members had asked for security many days back but the administration didn’t listen to their request. The Zila Panchayat members were dragged outside their vehicle and beaten in broad daylight. A vehicle was run over one of the Zila Panchayat members. What kind of democracy and governance is this? There is BJP government in the state and that is why the entire administration is hand in gloves with the culprits. We are meeting EC in Delhi, UP Governor will also be met in Lucknow by our leaders. This is an attack on democracy and we will not let the matter just go, we will raise our concern with full might”.However, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has denied any role of the district administration in the attack. He has assured a magisterial probe in the entire matter.“A magisterial probe has been ordered in the incident and five police teams are already on the hunt to nab culprits. The Congress leaders are frustrated as the BJP is in power in Zila Panchayat and that is why they are making such allegations against district administration. The district authorities had deployed three companies of additional PAC and even the MLA has been given additional security,” he said.The Congress MLA from Raebareli (Sadar) along with other Zila Panchayat members were attacked on Tuesday morning on their way to Rae Bareli from Lucknow. The MLA was going to Lucknow to participate in the no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh, brother of Dinesh Singh.An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC against Dinesh Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Ramesh Singh, Abhishek Singh, Tera Singh, Bachcha Singh, and seven unidentified people. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Lallu Singh said, “The law and order situation of the state has gone into the hands of goons and the remote of goons is in the hands of UP CM Yogi Aditynath. This state government which is giving shelter to goons now stands exposed. When an MLA is attacked in broad daylight then you can very well imagine how safe would be the common people in the state. There is total anarchy in the state and after sensing their defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, now BJP has resorted to such cheap tricks.”However, Dinesh Singh has dismissed all allegations against him and his brothers. He said, “We might have different political ideologies but no one in Rae Bareli can believe that I have conspired an attack on Aditi, who is like a daughter to me. I along with my brothers are ready for any kind of probe into the matter.”