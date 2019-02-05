Priyanka Gandhi Gets Her Own Office Right Next to Rahul Gandhi’s at Congress HQ in Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Tuesday allotted her own office at the party headquarters in New Delhi as she gets set to take charge as the party’s general secretary after her return from the United States on Monday.She has been given the same office that her brother Rahul Gandhi used to sit in before he became the Congress chief in December 2016. Her office is also right next to Rahul’s current office. The nameplates of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were put up in Hindi and English.It is expected that she will formally take charge after taking a dip in the Sangam at the Kumbh Mela. She is also expected to join social media platforms Facebook and Twitter with her political entry.The Congress office in Lucknow, also known as Nehru Bhawan, is also being refurbished ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s visit.Priyanka Gandhi will be monitoring the poll preparations from the Lucknow office as the party’s General Secretary for UP East. Priyanaka has been allotted the same room at the Lucknow office which once belonged to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.The room is getting final touches and has been overhauled as per the Vastu Shastra. The interiors have been reworked and painted afresh to welcome its new occupant Priyanka Gandhi.Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary for West UP Jyotiraditya Scindia, will meet on Thursday to prepare the roadmap for the general elections.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.