Priyanka Gandhi Greeted With Pro-Modi Slogans at Indore Roadshow; Here’s How She Reacted

Displaying sportsmanship spirit, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi shook hands with a group of people who chanted pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore.She stopped her motorcade before the group and met them affectionately.The Congress leader, who was in Indore for a roadshow, was moving towards the city from airport this afternoon. Locals had gathered on the roadsides to catch her glimpse.A group present there started chanting pro-Modi slogans as Gandhi’s cavalcade passed by.To their surprise, Gandhi got her vehicle halted and stepped out. She smiled at them and stretched her hand towards them. “Aap apni jagah, main meri jagah..all the best,” she told them.The locals, moved by her simplicity, wished her luck after which she left. Polling for the Indore seat, which the BJP has been winning since 1989, is scheduled on May 19 in the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.Flanked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, she started the roadshow from Raj Mohalla and was seen waving to the crowd who cheered and greeted her enroute as her caravan passed the crowded city streets.Earlier in the day, Gandhi broke the security cordon at election rally in Ratlam. The Congress general secretary had jumped over the wooden fencing to meet enthusiastic women supporters and also posed for selfies with many of them.Women supporters also were seen in large numbers at Indore roadshow.The Congress general secretary was in MP for first time for campaigning. She held roadshows in Indore and Ujjain while she addressed an election rally in Ratlam.(With inputs from PTI)