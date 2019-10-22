Priyanka Gandhi Harks Back on Ashfaq-Bismil Friendship, Slams UP Govt Over Crime Stats

Lucknow: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday gave a message of communal harmony in a tweet on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan, highlighting his friendship with Ram Prasad Bismil despite the being from different religions.

Gandhi said, “You must have heard the story of Ashfaqullah Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil, today it is apt to talk about their story. It is the birthday of Ashfaqullah Khan today. Both Ashfaq and Bismil belonged to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, both belonged to different religions and both of them very well understood the diversity in their cultures. But still both of them sacrificed their lives for the nation and taught a lesson of humanity. I salute both the freedom fighters and their unity.”

Ashfaqullah Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil were hanged by the British for robbing a train in the Kakori conspiracy, which became one of the most prominent events of India's struggle for freedom.

Gandhi further targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue of crime data released by National Crime Records Bureau. “In the entire country the maximum crimes against women are done in UP. In last one year more than 56,000 cases related crimes against women were filed and this figure excludes the cases which were not registered. Is the crime figure not enough to draw the attention of the CM? He should be ashamed when he campaigns for ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign in the state,” she wrote.

The AICC general secretary is visiting Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency, for a two-day workshop. Members of the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), along with 51 district chiefs of the party, will participate in the worksop.

This is Priyanka’s first visit to the state since the new team of the UPCC headed by MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu was constituted.

