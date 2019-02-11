Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE: Congress to Sound Poll Bugle With Mega Road Show Today

Read More

Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been hailed as the big game changer for the Congress in the crucial electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Lucknow on Monday for a four-day visit, her first trip to the state after formally joining politics two weeks ago. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will accompany her on the visit to the state capital as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarters. More than 28 spots have been identified on the route from Airport to UPCC office in Mall Avenue area where the three leaders will be felicitated by party workers. The trio is expected to address the crowd and media at Lalbagh trisection, post which they will head towards Hazratganj where they will garland idols of Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar and Mahatama Gandhi before finally heading towards party office.