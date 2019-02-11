Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE: New Neta Kicks Off Mega Roadshow on Open Top Bus With Rahul by Her Side

Event Highlights
- Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow
Priyanka is in Lucknow for a four-day visit, her first trip after formally joining politics two weeks ago, as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shortly before arriving in Lucknow, Priyanka joined Twitter and has already amassed close to 30,000 followers.
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi, hold roadshow in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/5t4DW5ymaf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Lucknow | Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow for her five-day maiden trip as an official Congress party leader. She is accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been appointed as the Gen Sec of UP West. The leaders have boarded an open top bus and are expected to begin with the road show shortly. A massive crowd has gathered on the roads amid heavy security to participate in the mega rally.
BJP MP Vinay Katiyar hits out at Priyanka Gandhi's road show in Lucknow during her maiden visit as Congress Gen Sec. "UP is a cremation ground for Congress. They will get nothing here," he says, adding that this congragration of Congress leaders in the state capital is nothing but a gathering ahead of a "funeral".
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Twitter | Marking her political debut, Priyanka Gandhi joins Twitter ahead of her crucial visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed as the General Secretary of Congress in UP. Within minutes of her joining the microblogging website, Priyanka's twitter handle already has more than 15,000 followers.
Ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's arrival in Lucknow, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Andhra Bhavan to extend support to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is sitting on a day-long hunger strike demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made at the time of bifurcation. The TDP chief is staging the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm. He will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.
Priyanka Shows Support to Robert Vadra, Says 'He is Family' | Sending strong signals to the Opposition, Priyanka Gandhi went to the ED office to pick and drop her husband before and after his questioning. This was her first appearance as a politician after being appointed the Congress general secretary for UP east. She said the "entire world knows what is happening" when asked whether the case against Vadra is political in nature. "He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family," Priyanka Gandhi said in a show of support. When News18 asked Gandhi about Vadra being questioned, she said, “I don’t have a problem. Let them investigate Vadra or Chidambaram. But they should investigate Rafale as well.”
ED Probe Against Robert Vadra Continues | Interestingly, Priyanka Gandhi's assent into the political spectrum as the 'mesiah' for the Congress, comes at a time when her husband and businessman Robert Vadra, is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad. Within the BJP, there is speculation that the ED's investigation against Robert Vadra, may have played a role in motivating Priyanka to step directly into the electoral campaign. In recent months, the probe has picked up speed, with several raids against Vadra's aides. Vadra on Friday left the ED office late in the evening for the third time this week after being questioned for eight hours and is likely to be summoned again today.
More visuals of hoardings and banners hoisted across every inch of Lucknow, welcoming Priyanka Gandhi, who, along with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia is on a maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed as the General Sceretary.
Lucknow: Latest visuals from Congress office. General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi are visiting the city today. pic.twitter.com/zwfUn5VJTq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019
Will Priyanka's Foray into Politics Change Congress' Fortunes in UP? | The 2014 Lok Sabha polls was just as tragic for the Congress, as the party managed to bag just two seats - Amethi and Raebareli - as compared to the 21 it had won five years earlier. The party's vote share also dropped by almost 50% between 2009 and 2014. Facing the Herculean task of surmounting the odds, which have been against the Congress till now -- the question is, does Priyanka Gandhi have the time to revive the party's defunct grassroots organizations in the state?
Priyanka Vadra caught the BJP flat-footed earlier this week, when she publicly championed her controversial businessman husband, Robert Vadra. The signature Priyanka move - unpredictable, subtle and impactful - rattled the ruling party.
Herculean Task Ahead of Priyanka | Home to 80 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of MPs to Parliament, making it a key electoral battleground. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party faces a challenge here from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj alliance, while the Congress is trying hard to retrieve lost ground in the state. While the Congress believes that Priyanka Gandhi's entry will boost its prospects in the Lok Sabha elections, with her charisma and voter connect being touted as the major draws, this could still be a daunting task. The last two Lok Sabha elections in eastern UP - the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls of 2018 - turned out to be disastrous for the party. On both seats, its candidates managed only about 19,000 votes each and a 2% vote share in each constituency.
Priyanka's First Formal Public Appearance After Joining Congress Today | After her brief appearance before the media while dropping off husband Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday, the Lucknow visit will mark Priyanka’s first public appearance after formally joining the party. The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state. "Come, let's build a new future, new politics with me. Thank you," she said in her message to the people ahead of the visit to the state.
On February 12, Priyanka’s day will start at 10:30am. She will be meeting party workers from Mohanlalganj between 11am to 12pm and the time slot of 12pm to 1pm is reserved for party workers from Unnao. After lunch (1pm to 1:30pm), she will hold back-to-back meetings till 11.30pm with party workers from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Dhaurara, Fatehpur and Lucknow.
13-hours a day, Marathon Meetings : What to Expect From Priyanka's 5 Day Visit | Priyanka Gandhi, the newly-appointed AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, will be working 13 hours a day on her maiden four-day visit to the state capital. After being officially given the party post Priyanka’s meetings will start from 9:30am and continue till 11:30pm with only half-an-hour — from 1pm to 1:30pm — reserved for lunch. She will be meeting the party workers in groups, constituency-wise from 38 constituencies. She is expected to leave for Delhi on February 15 after marathon meetings with party workers for three consecutive days.
UPCC Headquarters Spruced up to Welcome Priyanka | Ahead of Priyanka's visit to the state capital, the UPCC headquarters have been refurbished, completely embellished with flowers and draped in the shades of the Indian tricolour. A newly-built media hall there will be inaugurated by Priyanka today. A room next to the one used by UPCC chief Raj Babbar, has also been revamped and is likely to be used by Priyanka for meetings with leaders and party workers. This is the same room which was once used by her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Roads Leading to UPCC Office from Airport Covered with Hoardings | The UPCC office at Mall Avenue in Lucknow has been all spruced up and new hoardings have come up all the way from the airport welcoming the trio to the party office. A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) had also visited the UPCC headquarters and had met senior Congress leaders to make necessary security arrangements ahead of the top leaders’ visit.
Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarters. More than 28 spots have been identified on the route from Airport to UPCC office in Mall Avenue area where the three leaders will be felicitated by party workers.The trio is expected to address the crowd and media at Lalbagh trisection, post which they will head towards Hazratganj where they will garland idols of Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar and Mahatama Gandhi idol shown below, before finally heading towards party office.
Priyanka Addresses People on the Eve of Her Maiden Visit as Gen Sec | On the eve of her maiden visit as Congress general secretary for UP east, she released an audio message starting with “Namaskar, Mai Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bol rahi hu (Hello, this is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking). "Tomorrow, I am coming to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders — my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard," said Gandhi through the Congress's Shakti App.
Priyanka Gandhi In Lucknow Today | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been hailed as the big game changer for the Congress in the crucial electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Lucknow on Monday for a four-day visit, her first trip to the state after formally joining politics two weeks ago. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will accompany her on the visit to the state capital as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Raj Babbar in Lucknow on Monday.
The three Congress leaders are travelling from the airport to the party's state headquarters in an open top bus. More than 28 spots have been identified on the route from Airport to UPCC office in Mall Avenue area where the three leaders will be felicitated by party workers. The trio is expected to address the crowd and media at Lalbagh trisection, post which they will head towards Hazratganj where they will garland idols of Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar and Mahatama Gandhi before finally heading towards party office.
After her brief appearance before the media while dropping off husband Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday, the Lucknow visit will mark Priyanka’s first public appearance after formally joining the party. The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state. "Come, let's build a new future, new politics with me. Thank you," she said in her message to the people ahead of the visit to the state.
The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at the state Congress office in Lucknow on February 12, 13 and 14, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return the same day.
