Priyanka Gandhi in UP for Tourism, Not for Public Service, Sidharth Nath Singh Says

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Uttar Pradesh as the state will hold assembly elections next year, cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said on Sunday that the Congress general secretary was touring the state as part of her summer vacation and not for the sake of public service. “Priyanka comes to UP only for tourism and she has no concern with the people of the state and their problems. After Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka is now going to United States as revealed by her while speaking with media on Sunday. This clearly shows that UP is also only a tourist destination for Priyanka,” Singh said.

Alleging Priyanka was absent when the state was witnessing the deadly Covid-19 wave, Singh said, “Since the beginning itself, Congress leaders pay attention to tours, whether it is Priyanka Vadra or her brother Rahul Gandhi. How will the people of UP trust the leaders who show their faces only for the state tour?… That’s the reason the people of Uttar Pradesh have lost their faith in the Congress."

Earlier, Singh further said that Congress “is and will remain zero in Uttar Pradesh". “I advise Priyanka to refrain from her gimmicks as the Congress is not going to be revived in UP."

“People are not ready to extend support to the Congress because of their anti-progressive attitude. Instead of giving constructive suggestions, the party is indulging in mudslinging against the state government for political mileage.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka said on Sunday her party was “open-minded” on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

