Priyanka Gandhi Instructs Cong Leaders to Camp Across 8,000 Villages Ahead of UP Panchayat Polls

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has instructed Congress leaders to camp in 8000 village panchayats from January 3 to 25 ahead of Panchayat Polls in the state. The step is aimed at strengthening Congress till booth level in the state.

Congress leaders have been given responsibility of one district each to strengthen the party.

Earlier in December, Priyanka Gandhi had held discussion with the district and city in-charge of the UP Congress Committee through video conferencing. Priyanka had also completed the task of forming party organization in 823 Blocks in the state.

“On the instructions of National General Secretary of Congress and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi, all Congress officials and leaders are going to camp in the districts under their charge from 3rd January. During this time, we will be aiming to strengthen our Nyaya Panchayat organization by involving influential people active at the local level in the organization of Nyay Panchayat,” UP State President of UP Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

“In the coming days, in all 60,000 gram sabhas of the state, they will also work to lay a strong foundation for the active organization of the Congress,” he added.

The Congress leaders have been instructed to strengthen the organization in a time bound manner by camping in January. Meanwhile, all the officers and leaders of the UP Congress Committee have completed the preparations to camp at the panchayat in the district under their charge.

“During this time, we will raise issues like unemployment, problems of farmers, collapsed law and order and corruption among the public. By fighting for the solution of other problems of the village and the poor, by informing the people of the failures of the Modi-Yogi government, we will also fight the upcoming Panchayat elections very strongly,” UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.