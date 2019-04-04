LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Gandhi is Beautiful, But Election is Not a Beauty Competition, Says BJP’s Padmanabhan

The 70-year-old leader also said that age is not a factor to define beauty.

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:April 4, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has found an unexpected fan, the former president of BJP’s Kerala unit CK Padmanabhan. He said that Priyanka Gandhi is ‘very beautiful’ and expressed his desire to attend her public rally.

The BJP candidate from Kannur was responding to party state president PS Sreedharan Pillai’s alleged statement where he mocked Priyanka Gandhi saying ‘people are calling 48-year-old Priyanka Gandhi a young beauty.’

Padmanabhan said that age is not a defining factor for beauty.

“I am 70 and party workers call it Sweet 70. Being young is defined by whether you are young by mind or not. Priyanka is very pretty and calling her pretty doesn’t make me a misogynist,” he was quoted as saying by the Malayala Manorama.

Padmanabhan further said, “If Priyanka Gandhi comes to visit any nearby place, I will go to meet her. But I won’t meet Rahul Gandhi. There is nothing wrong in people getting attracted to her.”

Padmanabhan who is taking on CPM’s PK Sreemathy, the sitting MP and Congress working president K Sudhakaran, also said people would not vote for Priyanka Gandhi as ‘elections are not beauty competitions.’

In 2014, CPI(M) Central committee member Sreemathy defeated K Sudhakaran by a margin of 6,566 votes while BJP was at a distant third position.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
